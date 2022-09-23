(Sidney) -- Road projects present and future are on the Fremont County Secondary Road Department's docket.
County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News that County Road J-36 or 220th Street will be closed between 230th and 240th Street Monday between 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow contractors to make wood piling repairs..
"We've got some wood piling that we have to shore up there," said Davis, "and we're doing some concrete repairs around those pilings. So, we want to get that out there."
Davis says workers wanted to take advantage of expected sunny weather to make the repairs. Looking ahead to next spring, work is expected on two long-awaited projects: repairs to Mantai Road near County Road M-16 north of Farragut, and Bluff Road from Thurman north to County Road J-10. Davis says contractors won't be ready for the projects until next May at the earliest.
"We've got the contract signed, we've had a preconstruction meeting," he said. "But, with the contractor's schedule, and probably by the time they got here, it probably wouldn't be conducive to doing the projects yet this year."
J.B. Holland of Decorah is the contractor for both projects. Davis says a combined 8 miles of road work is planned, at a total cost of $2.3 million.
"We tore the roads up," said Davis, "So right now, they're just kind of a rock road. They were seal coat roads, and we're going to do a cement powder base stabilization on both of them so that they're nice and hard. Then, we'll do a double seal on both of them."
Anyone with questions regarding the road projects should contact the Fremont County Engineer's Office at 712-374-2613.