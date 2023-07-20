(Sidney) -- Weather and supplies permitting, Fremont County officials are hoping some summer road projects wrap up in the next few weeks.
Fremont County Assistant Engineer Robbie Kromminga tells KMA News finishing touches are pending on repairs to County Road J-64 west of Hamburg.
"That one is pretty much ready for seal coating," said Kromminga. "We've got to get some touch-up. We ran into a delay getting the rock for the seal coat. So, we had to pause construction for a little bit while the contractor tried to find more of the half-inch chips that we'll need for the roadway."
Kromminga says the exact completion date for the flood-related repair project is undetermined.
"I'm hoping there they will start in the next week or so," he said. "We'll know more as time goes by. They're looking to rail the rock down from central Iowa, last I heard. Once they get the rock, it will probably take them probably a week to get the seal coat put down. Then, that road will be completely done."
Kromminga says supplies have also been an issue on Bluff Road between Thurman and County Road J-10.
"We've got a bunch, in fact most of the roadway done," said Kromminga. "We're just waiting to see if we have enough chips. They started bringing chips in the other day, so it sounds like they've got the rock. It's just whether they have enough to get it done in one shot, or not."
Additionally, work continues on the Manti Road project near Farragut.
"That ones got a layer of rock put down," he said. "They didn't want to get too far ahead of the chip seal, so the delay on the other project led to the delay on this one, as it's the same contractor. They halted before they got to the reclamation on that road. Monday, they're hoping they'll finish the last little bit on the other road, then they'll hop over to Manti probably next week."
Once those projects are completed, Kromminga says bids were recently let on projects involving County Roads L-68, M-16 and J-10. Three large FEMA projects are also pending. Officials also eye a bidletting for a bridge replacement project south of Bartlett.