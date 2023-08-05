(Sidney) -- One of the mainstays of Fremont County government--and the dean of KMAland emergency managers--was celebrated in Sidney Saturday morning.
Family and friends packed the Gathering Place for a retirement brunch for Mike Crecelius, who is stepping down Tuesday after 15 years as the county's emergency management coordinator. Crecelius guided the county's emergency response through the historic 2011 and 2019 Missouri River floods, the December, 2021 derecho, numerous tornadoes, blizzards, ice storms and other situations. Crecelius tells KMA News he was humbled by the brunch's turnout.
"Well, considering my wife was in charge of it, and trying to surprise me, I'm quite impressed," said Crecelius. "I'm not sure if they're here to see me off, or to make sure I'm leaving (laughs).
"No, I feel like I navigated the county through two floods--2011 and 2019. I've got a lot of relatives that are here, but I've got a lot of people in the west portion of the county that I helped during the two floods. For them to be here, that means a lot to me."
Crecelius says he channeled three important principles learned as a Marine to help him and the county cope with various disasters over the past decade-and-a-half: improvise, adapt and overcome.
"The Marine corps teaches you to take care of your people," he said. "That's what I've done for 15 years--I've taken care of my people. Because, I consider the people of this county as my people--I've got to take care of them. That's what I came back home to do, is I wanted to do something for the people here.
"I called Fremont County home the whole time I was in the Marine corps. And, that's why I came back here--I wanted to do something for my county and my people."
Crecelius says it's the people he'll miss the most about his job. Perhaps the biggest thing he won't miss is the rumor-mongering complicating the response to every disaster. That's why he says he appreciated local media outlets like KMA for getting the correct information out.
"That's what I enjoyed about you guys calling and talking to me," said Crecelius. "I could get information out that way, and through my Facebook page to try to curtail the rumors started by people who really didn't know what was going on."
Clayton Long officially succeeds Crecelius as the county's EMC Wednesday. Long says he appreciates Crecelius' help in learning the ropes about the new job. Among other things, Long says his predecessor stresses not to get discouraged.
"I just don't know everything right now," said Long, "and, I probably won't for a while. Mike always doesn't know the answer to everything, too. The fact that I can see that he's human like me makes me motivated to stay positive. But, yeah, I have some big shoes to fill."
As for Crecelius' retirement plans?
"Well, that depends on who you talk to," he said. "Teresa has a list of about two pages long of the things she wants me to do around the house. But, I told her that's fine and dandy until hunting season comes."
Crecelius' wife Teresa is a former Ringgold County emergency management coordinator. Emergency officials from numerous KMAland counties were among those in attendance at Saturday's event.