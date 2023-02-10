(Sidney) -- For the first time in a decade, Fremont County officials are upgrading voting machines.
Earlier this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of new election equipment from Henry A. Adkins and Sons, Incorporated for more than $50,800. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen tells KMA News the new scanners and tablet marking devices provide the upgrades the county needed.
"As with anything else, technology's changing," said Owen. "We have older, slower machines that kind of take more time to feed your ballots through and process votes at the end of the night."
Owen says the new machines will allow for faster tabulations.
"These will be much faster machines," she said, "a faster processor, so we can have results sooner. We just felt it was time for a change. After 10 years, we felt our equipment was pretty outdated."
She adds the new equipment is more user-friendly for voters and poll workers.
"The poll workers won't have to stand at the ballot box as long each time a person is feeding their ballot in," said Owen. "There's always just a little lag on their old machines, and this will just accept that ballot right away, and person can get out the door and be on their way."
Owen says the new equipment should be delivered this spring, and be available for the November citywide and school board elections. Funding from the county's American Rescue Plan Act allocations will cover the purchase.