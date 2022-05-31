(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are seeking a grant opportunity for extensive road work through the latest infrastructure package passed through Congress.
During its latest regular meeting, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to amend the county's 2023 five-year program for road projects including work on J64. County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News the move comes as a large amount of grant money has become available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress in November 2021. Davis says typically, the programs are more specialized, but this time he says the categories were more general, including $300 million for rural projects.
"They do have a surface transportation rural (category) there," said Davis. "They've got one that are called 'mega projects' and then they call some that are 'infra-projects' which are somewhere in the middle, and then the rural. So, we went for one of these rural grants and we've got it turned in."
Davis says the hope is for the grant to cover most of the cost of resurfacing the entire 12.9 miles of County Road J64 -- which he says would cost roughly $33 million. However, Davis says the grant is an 80/20 grant, requiring the county to provide a 20% match.
"Typically you can't even have a federal match of 20% either -- you'd have to have some kind of local type stuff," said Davis. "But, this one you can use any kind of match and we still have to shore that up."
Davis says the county has requested $26.4 million. Thus, they will be looking at finding nearly $6.6 million to match. However, Davis says the grant is a bit of a longshot due to the program covering the entire country.
"And there's only $300 million for the rural part, and they wanted at least 90% of the projects to be over $25 million," said Davis. "So we're at least in that 90%, but that means there's only about eight or nine projects in the country. So, we cross our fingers and say a little prayer."
Davis says the county is looking at all of its options for the local match, including local dollars. But he adds those funds are stretched right now as the county continues to recover from the floods of 2019. However, he says several options are available, including federal aid Swap funds or state-level grants.
However, he says they likely won't know if they've received the grant until after October 1.