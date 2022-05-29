(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a missing person.
The Sheriff's Office says they are attempting to locate 22-year-old Jeremy Faust of Thurman. Authorities say Thurman was last seen walking north from the Shenandoah Hospital around 5 p.m. Sunday wearing a light colored t-shirt and gray and black basketball shorts. Faust is a white male, approximately 6'4" and 260 pounds. The Sheriff's Office says Faust is autistic as well as intellectually disabled.
If anyone sees Faust, contact the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at 712-374-2424.