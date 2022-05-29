Jeremy Faust
Jeremy Faust. Photo courtesy of the Fremont County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a missing person.

The Sheriff's Office says they are attempting to locate 22-year-old Jeremy Faust of Thurman. Authorities say Thurman was last seen walking north from the Shenandoah Hospital around 5 p.m. Sunday wearing a light colored t-shirt and gray and black basketball shorts. Faust is a white male, approximately 6'4" and 260 pounds. The Sheriff's Office says Faust is autistic as well as intellectually disabled.

If anyone sees Faust, contact the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at 712-374-2424.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.