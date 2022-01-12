(Sidney) -- Fremont County could soon have an ordinance pertaining to recreational UTV use on county roads.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors set the date of the first public hearing for a UTV Ordinance for the county. The ordinance would apply to the use of UTVs on just county secondary roads, and Supervisors Chair Randy Hickey tells KMA News the board felt compelled to begin the process of adopting the ordinance after seeing a high volume of UTV use on the county's secondary roads.
"They were going around and using our roads, and other counties were adopting this resolution," Hickey said. "So we thought that for public safety we better do something about that."
The ordinance is similar to a UTV ordinance recently passed in Mills County, and Hickey says it requires the operators to have a valid driver's license and the vehicle to have working lights and blinkers installed. The vehicles must also have insurance and be registered through the County Recorder's Office.
Hickey says after the first public hearing and reading, the implementation and enforcement of the ordinance could move swiftly.
"After we have the first public hearing we can go ahead and adopt if, because we can waive the second and third readings," Hickey said. "If there's no one opposed to it or have anything against it we can waive those and adopt it."
Discussions in other counties, including Page County, surrounded exempting the need for registering ATVs or UTVs for strictly agricultural use. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon says the Fremont County ordinance will not impact agricultural uses due to regulations already in place at the state level.
"Through Iowa Code they're already allowed for agricultural use for farm to farm travel," Sheldon said.
Iowa Code Chapter 321I waives the need for operators to register their ATV or UTV through the Department of Natural Resources should the vehicle be used strictly for agricultural uses.
The first public hearing on the Fremont County UTV Ordinance is set for Wednesday, February 2nd, at 9:30 a.m. In other business, the board heard Treasurer Alise Snyder's semi-annual report, approved rescinding Resolution No. 2021-58 regarding the a county wellness program incentive, and approved the hire of Tammy Langfeldt for the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.