(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are exploring funding options for new law enforcement surveillance equipment.
By unanimous vote Wednesday morning, the county's board of supervisors rescinded a previous motion approved last week to use money from the county sheriff's offices room and board revenues to purchase new camera equipment for deputies, vehicles and the county's law enforcement center. Instead, the board is exploring using the county's American Rescue Plan Act dollars to cover the expenses. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope outlined his department's equipment needs.
"This will be new car cameras," said Aistrope. "This will be all the software that runs the recordings, and the storage for the recordings, the jail doors and jail cameras, and the officer body cameras."
Estimates place the total costs of door and jail cameras at $52,500. and car cameras at that same cost. That doesn't include the body camera costs. Aistrope says one problem is that some body camera technology doesn't fit some server technology.
"They kind of got you," said Aistrope. "They're changing their platforms, so it made us get new servers. But, then they're going to eliminate the body cameras--they're not going to work with the servers in another year."
Action regarding using ARPA funding for the camera purchases was tabled until next week's meeting. However, the supervisors unanimously approved using COVID relief dollars for purchasing new election equipment from Henry A. Adkins and Son, Incorporated for $50,806. In other business, the board approved the bid of Vogel Traffic Services of Orange City for more than $157,000 for paving markings on county roads, and a request for underground construction in county rights of way from MidAmerican Energy to install four power poles bringing electrical services to a location on Plum Creek Road, approximately a mile-and-a-half from Highway 275. And, the supervisors approved the hiring of Christopher Pryal as a new dispatcher/jailer.