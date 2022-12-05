Fremont County Law Enforcement Center

(Sidney) -- Several arrests have been made in Fremont County over the past month.

A complete listing of arrests made from November 14th-December 4th is available here:

Download PDF Fremont Co. Sheriff I 1252022
Download PDF Fremont County Sheriff II 1252022
Download PDF Fremont County Sheriff III 1252022
Download PDF Fremont County Sheriff IV 1252022
Download PDF Fremont County Sheriff V 1252022

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.