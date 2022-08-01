(Sidney) -- As the 25th anniversary approaches of a fallen Fremont County deputy, the Sheriff's Office is ensuring his legacy lives on.
In honor of Deputy Gilbert Glen Androy, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office has placed a memorial decal on the passenger side of the vehicle driven by Deputy Mike Wake. His badge number is 36-6, the same number worn by Androy back in 1997 for his just six days with the sheriff's office. Androy previously served for 11 years with the Mills County Sheriff's Office, including time as chief deputy. On October 13, 1997, Deputy Androy was killed after falling down a flight of stairs and striking his head while on a domestic assault call outside Sidney. Androy's official end of watch was October 15, just two days later. Fremont County Deputy Andrew Wake tells KMA News the idea for the decal came after discussions surrounding badge number retirements following the tragic passing of Deputy Melvin Richardson earlier this year. After conversations with his father, Deputy Mike Wake, and Androy's widow, Chris, instead of retiring Androy's number, Wake says the decal would be placed in a unique location on the sheriff's vehicle.
"Where it's placed, it's like he's riding shotgun with us on the passenger side of the vehicle," said Wake. "Our plan is to put that in our policy from now on. So, we're going to retire Melvin's number for 25 years and when that number is re-issued after that timeframe, whoever is issued that number will have a memorial like that on the side of their vehicle as well."
Despite an opportunity to change their badge numbers after a policy change, Deputy Mike Wake chose to keep the number in memory of Androy.
Wake says his father, who was serving as the Tabor Police Chief then, was riding with Androy on the call and was the first to reach the injured deputy. Wake says the incident occurred shortly after arriving on the scene.
"When they arrived at the doors there was kind of a barricaded subject incident and they had made the decision to breach the door," said Wake. "When he did, he went through the door and fell down a flight of stairs on the opposite side of the door, and died a few days later at the hospital."
He adds that the incident still comes to mind for him and several officers when they are in a similar situation.
"When we do building searches or any sort of tactical entry it's always in the back of my mind of what happened with him," said Wake. "Even this many years later we still think about him and even in his short time here, the big impact he made on our department in just those few days."
Wake, who was in grade school at the time of the incident, says he even chose to write his required "line of duty death" report while at the law enforcement academy about Androy. Wake says it's essential to keep their fallen officer's memories alive often due to the impact they make on the community.
"It affects a lot more people than just their family and their friends, there's a big loss in the community when that happens," said Wake. "So it's important and the other thing it does, no matter how bad something is there's always something to learn from it."
Wake also thanked Tabor Motors for their assistance in designing and installing the decal.