(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a male connected to an incident from Friday evening at the Fremont County campgrounds on Highway 275.
According to a Facebook posting on the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office page, the suspect is described as a 56-year-old white male, approximately 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with long dark hair.
The post says he is possibly on foot and was last seen around 8:00 AM near the Fremont County Golf Course. Please contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 712-374-2424 if you see this person.