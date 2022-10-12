(Sidney) -- High school students in Fremont County have a new opportunity to learn more about the law enforcement profession.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office has announced a new "Cadet Program" aimed at 15-to-18-year-old students at all school districts within the county. Deputy Logan Roberts, who is also the student resource officer in Sidney, has helped oversee the development of the program. Roberts says he wanted to launch the program ever since he began working as an SRO after his experiences with a similar program in Shenandoah and to provide interested students an opportunity to learn more about the profession.
"I knew from the very first day this was something I wanted to get started, so they had the opportunity to at least learn, get exposure, and decide whether or not it was something for them," Roberts explained. "Then also to maybe expose other kids who haven't thought about what they want to do, and maybe are a little bit interested or not interested at all, and get some more people into the profession."
While the program is still in the early stages, Roberts says learning opportunities will range from report writing to precision driving courses. He adds students will have a wide variety of topics regarding de-escalation methods, including taser and pepper spray training.
"Understanding what it is and why we use it -- the less lethal versions of our de-escalation when words don't work," said Roberts. "There's a lot of other things that we've been thinking about and we've been talking about."
Roberts says the hope would be to meet with the cadets twice a month before the winter break and then begin training once a month throughout the school year. However, he adds the students will also be provided the opportunity for "ride alongs" with deputies, which they could do during the summer months.
"They'll be able to get in the vehicle with a deputy and watch them as they work in their craft," he said. "This job is unique in the fact that you hear about it a lot, you maybe see videos about it, but you don't really see what's going on until you're there and kind of in the mix. So it's getting them that exposure and that opportunity, but also getting an awareness of the community that they're in."
Students interested in the program must be between 15 and 18 years old or turning 15 in the 2022-23 school year, have a valid driver's license, remain in good academic standing, and provide proof of an up-to-date yearly physical. Additionally, the application includes an essay and interview and passing a PT test, including a mile run, pushups, and sit-ups.
While the program is focused on law enforcement, Roberts says the hope is to go beyond the profession in assisting students.
"Just being another positive for them in their lives," said Roberts. "Being able to teach them our career as well as just some valuable life lessons as far as being respectful, being kind, being responsible and doing what you're suppose to be doing. Those are all some of the things we're going to try to instill in these kids as well as on-the-job training."
Applications for the Cadet Program are available at the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Sidney High School, and Fremont-Mills High School, and are due by Friday. Contact the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at 712-374-2424 or email Roberts directly at lroberts@sidney.k12.ia.us or lroberts@fmtabor.org.