(Sidney) -- Local law enforcement agencies are stressing the importance of safe storage habits for firearms.
That's why the Fremont County Sheriff's Office has partnered with the National Shooting Sports Foundation -- the firearm industry trade association -- through its Project ChildSafe program to provide free gunlocks in the Sheriff's Office. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope tells KMA News they joined the program to continue to promote safe gun storage habits and hopefully prevent any gun accidents involving children or adults in the home.
"Bottom line is, we want to protect kids, or adults, either one," said Aistrope. "We want to put gunlocks on guns that are at houses so we don't have any kids that are shot or anything like that -- we're just trying to prevent accidents."
The Sheriff's Office joins thousands of other law enforcement agencies nationwide that have joined the program. Aistrope says a gunlock is one of the easier yet essential storage habits for guns not currently in use.
"This partnership allows them to provide the gun locks and we distribute them to people that need them, and it's very important that we have this in every household," he said. "Do not just leave a loaded gun laying around or even an unloaded gun, because we know you need to treat every gun like it's loaded."
According to the NSSF, the program distributed 40 million gun safety kits, including locking devices, over the past two decades.
While the county has yet to experience such an accident in recent memory, Aistrope emphasized the importance of gunlocks in preventing in-home accidents.
"If you put these gunlocks on your weapon and you do it correctly, and if you don't know how to do it correctly we will show you how to do it, but when it's on there the gun can not fire with this cabling in through the mechanism," Aistrope explained.
The free gunlocks are available in the lobby of the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. Aistrope says residents can ask for as many as they need as long as they ensure they will be utilized. To learn more about Project ChildSafe, visit projectchildsafe.org.