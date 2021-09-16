(Sidney) -- Fremont County signed multiple letters regarding future projects including a potential housing project near Tabor.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors signed a letter of support for the voluntary annexation of ground and Waubonsie Avenue east of Tabor. The City of Tabor is working with IEDA and using flood recovery funds in an attempt to build a housing development. In a previous meeting, the board heard from Tabor City Clerk Mary King-Bateman, as well as landowner Kim Johnson on the proposed project. King-Bateman says while the city is interested in the project, they would need to annex portions of Waubonsie Avenue from Fremont County.
"In order to do that, we have to be in the city limits, in order to do that, we need to annex the road," King-Bateman said. "It's kind of confusing because Waubonsie Avenue east on the Fremont County side, goes from our water tower to about a half-a-mile east before the corporate boundary stops, but on the Mills County side, it stops just east of the fire station."
Letters of support are needed from both Fremont and Mills Counties, and right now, Johnson says the focus for the project is on the Mills County side.
"We're looking at the Mills County side right now," Johnson said. "And it's the Bertelsen Farm which is the eastern most property, and we hope to leverage those grant funds so we can pave it out to there, and later develop the Queen Farm into a different type of housing than the grant. Maybe a bigger lot of 1-to-3 acres, but that's what we're looking at."
However, she also noted they are focusing on low-to-moderate income housing.
"We're concentrating right now on just the 40 houses for the grant, the development itself depends on what we see with the market," Johnson said. "I think the low to moderate income houses will give us a feel for the market, and if the market dictates that that is a home that a lot of people are interested in, what we've been told from the national developer is people will 'drive to the price.'"
With the letter of support from Fremont County, King-Bateman says the city can now begin the application process for the grant.