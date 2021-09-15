(Sidney) -- Add Fremont County to the list of counties that have formally signed agreements of intent for CO2 pipeline inspection services.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved to sign a letter of intent with ISG, Inc. The approval comes after details are emerging on a proposed Carbon Express Pipeline that would run through parts of western Iowa, eastern Nebraska, as well as parts of southern Minnesota. The line would carry liquid CO2 to a storage facility in North Dakota. In a previous meeting, the supervisors heard from ISG Pipeline Front Office Manager Tiffany Kruizenga who said her company provides a good amount of experience for the job.
"ISG has experience when the Dakota Access Pipeline came through, we represented 13 of the 18 counties," Kruizenga said. "So the inspectors that we hire during these projects are dedicated to just one project, they're not working on anything else we do. They're long hours, they're six to seven days a week, and they have experience in pipeline, as well as environmental, and agricultural inspection."
Kruizenga also informed the board that the inspections would come at no cost to the county, as ISG would provided a monthly bill to the county, who then will turn around to bill the pipeline for the costs. She added the county wouldn't need to pay ISG until they received funds from the pipeline.
However, a total cost at this point is still unknown as Kruizenga says there are a handful of details that have yet to be formally announced. But, she says a number of counties have already signed on with the engineering company.
"Previous to last week, all the counties that have signed with us so far are Cherokee, Chickasaw, Kossuth, O'Brien, Emmet, Story, and Hancock," Kruizenga said. "We have three to four, sometimes five meetings a week, (we're) trying to get to all the counties before the public meetings, because we think it's a good opportunity to give you the information before that, and if you did decide and wanted a representative there, we would be able to attend."
Page County is also among the counties in southwest Iowa that have also signed a letter of intent, while Mills County has heard the presentation but is yet to take any formal action.
A public meeting on the pipeline for Fremont County, will be held on October 11th, in Farragut, for those seeking additional information on the proposed Carbon Express project.