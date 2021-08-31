(Sidney) -- Fremont County residents will have a chance to sound off on proposed regulations regarding solar energy production.
During its regular weekly meeting Wednesday, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors hold a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. at the courthouse board room on a proposed solar energy systems ordinance. Board members are expected to hold the ordinance's first reading following the hearing. In a recent interview with KMA News, Deputy Fremont County Attorney Tyler Loontjer says the regulations are designed to address the potential development of solar energy projects in the county, as well as set safety standards for those projects.
"It's not overly technical or strict," he said, "but just to make sure we have some idea of where these things are located--both for a power company standpoint, as well as a public safety standpoint, and making sure they're installed properly, and that they meet the bare minimum specifications for those type of systems."
Like the county's wind turbine ordinance, the proposed solar regulations establish setback requirements for placement of solar units near individual properties.
"The biggest thing is they must be 300 feet from a residence, if not part of the project area," he said. "I think the other thing is, they can't exceed 15 feet at a maximum height."
Loontjer says the ordinance also sets the maximum distance from county rights of way at 75 feet for a frontyard system, and 80 feet for a backyard unit. It also sets a permit application process, with County Engineer Dan Davis as the application process supervisor. Three readings are required in order for the supervisors to pass the regulations.