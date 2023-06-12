(Sidney) -- Fremont County has a long list of road projects planned this summer.
Assistant County Engineer Robbie Kromminga tells KMA News the first major project began Monday--work on Bluff Road between County Road J-10 and Thurman.
"So, that road will get closed to through traffic while we do that," said Kromminga. "We're tearing the deck out, and cleaning up underneath that bridge which is just south of Green Hollow Road--most people are pretty familiar with that. We've been doing a lot of work along that stretch of road here lately."
In addition to that project, Kromminga says others are on the county's to-do list.
"Sometime between the 19th and 26th of this month," he said, "the contractor that is redoing Manti and Bluff Road here in the county will be moving to start on those repairs. We'll be getting new seal coat put down on those. (Work on) J-64 should start sometime within the next month or so, so they'll be getting on that flood repair west of Hamburg. And then lastly, pavement marking should be kicking off sometime in July. They'll be doing all the paved roads in the county."
Besides the J-64 project, Kromminga says only a few more repair projects associated with the 2019 Missouri River flooding remain.
"We have two large roads that have yet to be let," said Kromminga. "Those ones are a scope change for FEMA. Those estimates aren't what they needed to be, so we have to do a scope change to get enough federal dollars to cover those repairs. Then, we've got one bridge outside of Bartlett. That one is almost ready for let. Hopefully here soon, FEMA will complete their review of the plans. Then, we can get those set of plans out there, and repair that bridge, finally."
Motorists are advised to obey road signs and use caution in the construction zones. Anyone with questions regarding the planned projects should contact the Fremont County Engineer's Office at 712-374-2613.