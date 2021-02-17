(Sidney) -- Fremont County's elected officials will be getting a raise under action taken by the county's board of supervisors.
By unanimous vote Wednesday morning, the supervisors approved the county compensation board's recommendation for a 5% increase for the county's eight office holders for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins July 1st. Rick Mount is a longtime member of the comp board, which made its decision at a recent meeting. Mount, who represents the sheriff's office, presented figures indicating previous raises had a minuscule impact on the county's budget.
"We've had speakers come to us during our meetings over the last several years," said Mount, "whether they're county attorneys, board of supervisors, etcetera, and tell us we're in a jam. We can't raise these wages for these county officials--keep in mind there's only eight of them. Two years ago, we recommended a 2% raise--I believe you passed it. We recommended another raise last year, that was 1%. So, keep in mind, over the last two years, they've been raised 3%. The cost of living runs usually above 2%--so you're behind."
For example, Mount says County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope's salary of $69,000 per year trails those of sheriffs from neighboring counties--one making $84,000, the other $80,000. Even with a 5% hike, Aistrope's salary would only rise to $72,000.
"Now, we have to be competitive," said Mount. "We have really good people in this county. The taxpayers elected these people, and they're doing a heck of a job. I think the only way to reward somebody is money. You can praise them all you want, but if you don't give them money, they ain't getting a reward."
While saying he understands the county's had financial troubles since the Missouri River floods of 2011, Mount defended the comp board's decision, saying it was doing its due diligence.
"The people on this compensation board are taxpayers," he said. "That's our money we're voting to spend. We want to invest in these people--these eight people we elected. And, if we don't appreciate them, there's better jobs than $69,000 a year, fellas, and you don't have to go that far."
Other elected officials include the three supervisors--Dustin Sheldon, Randy Hickey and Chris Clark, plus County Auditor Dee Owen, Recorder Jenny McAllister, Treasurer Alise Snyder and County Attorney Naeda Elliot. Comp board members include Mount, Bud Jorgenson, David Magel, Jay Longinaker, Kim Lauman, Karen Berry and Dennis Jardon.