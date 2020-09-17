(Sidney) -- Remnants of the floods of 2019 are still visible in Fremont County.
That's why a Fremont County organization is receiving assistance to restore properties and pride in stricken communities. At its regular meeting Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors allocated $2,500 to Fremont County Hometown Pride for future cleanup efforts in and around Bartlett, Percival and Hamburg--three communities hit hard by last year's Missouri River flooding. Hometown Pride Coach Doug Friedli tells KMA News many of the flood's victims are still struggling 18 months after the disaster's initial thrust.
"Some of the properties have been abandoned for one reason or another," said Friedli. "Some residents have chosen to just give up, and move out of town. Others have had health issues, and they're just not able to help themselves to clean up the properties. So, the Hometown Pride committees--especially in Bartlett and Percival--have really seen the need to help their local friends and citizens, and get their properties cleaned up."
Friedli says weeds and other debris are still big problems in flood-damaged areas.
"Some of the weeds are eight-to-10 feet tall," he said. "I couldn't believe how fast a cottonwood tree could grow. There's cottonwood trees that are eight feet tall. A lot of those need to be cut down. Most recently, of course, we've seen the fires in California. Now that those weeds die off, it is a fire hazard. There are properties there that, if there's a fire, for example, in the community of Bartlett, it could wipe out a lot of properties."
Friedli says many of the flood victims are also dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a double whammy with the depression after the flood of 2019," said Friedli, "and now, COVID-19 in 2020. So, we've got a lot of people that are frustrated, and personally depressed, and emotionally distraught. So, that's the kind of thing we want to help alleviate for people, and bring back that pride in their property, and in their community."
Before volunteers can begin working, Friedli says property owners must be contacted for permission.
"Those property owners, they're trying to be contacted, and ask them for their permission for volunteers to help them," he said. "We'd like those property owners, of course, to be on site as the volunteers are there so that the wrong things aren't taken away, and the property is properly taken care of."
Eventually, Friedli says county officials may have to declare some properties nuisances in order for damage to be eradicated. He hopes some of the weeds can be removed this fall.