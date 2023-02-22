(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are the latest to explore new technology for preserving county records.
David Frank of ARCASearch outlined his company's services in the digitization of county records at Wednesday morning's county board of supervisors meeting. Based in Cold Spring, Minnesota, the company assists counties and other entities in capturing data on camera and building a searchable archives for public access. Frank says the company has worked with numerous counties in Iowa--most recently Taylor County--in digitizing important records.
"You know, a lot of the Iowa counties I talked to said, 'oh, this is exciting, but we don't have money,'" said Frank. "So, we did a few counties then. But, what really got going is certainly the pandemic, where people had to close their counties. Staff was working from home. All of sudden, there's a realization that it's important to get to information."
Frank says preservation and access are the driving forces behind record digitization.
"You've got a vault full of records that exist in only one place," he said. "That's not true. They're probably in microfilm, there might be microfilm copy somewhere. But. if people need them, they have to come here to the county (courthouse) to get them. So, what we do is address the historical collection of records--to digitize them, make the image look just like it is the book, and make them searchable online."
Though county auditor's and recorder's offices' records are often preserved, Frank says other departments are applicable. He says the need for permanent records is the litmus test for preservation.
"Treasurers have a ton of stuff--and most of the stuff isn't permanent," said Frank. "If it isn't a permanent record, why would you spend money on it? I don't care if it's ARPA dollars, we still want to be judicious on how we spend this money. Typically, treasurers don't have that many permanent records. That's always the litmus test to me is, who's looking at it, and what's the retention period on it."
While no exact cost figures were available, one estimate places preserving the county auditor's records at approximately $30,000. Costs cover not only maintenance and images on backup hardware. More discussion is expected at future board meetings. In other business, the supervisors approved the purchase of car and body cameras and software installation for the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. Funding from the county's American Rescue Plan Act revenues will cover the equipment purchase, totaling more than $198,000.