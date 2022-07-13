(Sidney) -- Plans for a major wind turbine project in KMAland received the Fremont County Board of Supervisors' approval Wednesday morning.
By unanimous vote, the supervisors accepted Invenergy's application for the proposed Shenandoah Hills wind energy conversion system planned for portions of Page and Fremont counties. Board members took action following a marathon public hearing, in which residents spoke out on the project's pros and cons. Brian Langner is among the many Fisher Township residents in attendance at the hearing. Langner told the supervisors the only winner in the project is Invenergy--a multibillion dollar corporation. He argued the turbines would tear the county's social fabric apart.
"The energy's going to go into the grid," said Langner. "It is not going to help our energy costs one bit. It is going to continue to tear apart our communities, and, furthermore, we have to look at each other when we go to the grocery store, the gas station--wherever.
"And, ultimately, if the considerations of the residents of Fremont County are not considered by this board in terms of the betterment of our county, we will certainly speak at the ballot box," he added.
Other opponents like Trandon Van Scyoc stated the company had yet to release results of an environmental study, and questioned the project's impact on CRP grounds and wildlife.
"You guys need to do your research," said Van Scyoc, "and really ask the question, 'is this right for us?' Because, it's not. It's ironic that the solar (ordinance) states in there 'protects property values.' Their statement of intent doesn't state that. They don't care about us. They don't care about any of us. It's all for the dollar."
Ida Van Scyoc, meanwhile, claimed Invenergy misrepresented the population size on its provided setback map. Others told the board many homes located next to the proposed turbines were not included in the project map, itself. Concerns regarding the turbines' decommissioning, and clashing viewpoints regarding the noise generated from the machines were also aired. Supporters like Penny Bredensteiner argued the turbines would provide clean energy, and boost the county's economy.
"This will help the tax base, I think, a great deal," said Bredensteiner. "It will bring money into the county, which has no industry and no major industry coming into it. I was just at Sun Valley Lake--they're paying by the inch on taxes. We have nothing, in comparison, to bring tax money into our county."
Mark Crowl, a development manager with Invenergy, says the turbines would generate $27 million in property tax revenues to Fremont County, and that participants would receive $1.5 million in annual payments--thus providing the county an economic stimulus.
"It was brought up previously that tax dollars go away, and go other places," said Crowl. "That's absolutely not true. Those dollars from that project stay into the county. This is a project that allows some of our participating landowners that have agricultural operations to add to that, and to have a project that allows them to ride the ups and downs, and stay here in Fremont County."
Crowl added the company's application met the requirements stated in the county's existing wind turbine ordinance. After hearing comments for more than two hours, Supervisor Chris Clark motioned to accept Invenergy's application.
"We have an ordinance in place," said Clark. "We have this application, what has been suggested by our attorney, our engineer. We've reviewed it. It's my opinion--and I'm going to make a motion--that we approve the wind energy system project."
Fremont County's board took action as a Page County decision remains in limbo. Page County Supervisor Jacob Holmes advised his Fremont County counterparts to act cautiously. Stating Invenergy has threatened to sue Page County, Holmes says his board retained Ahlers and Cooney as legal counsel amid several questions regarding the project--including the turbines' impact on radio station KYFR's signal.