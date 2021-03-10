(Sidney) -- Repair projects stemming from the floods of 2019 are included in Fremont County's extensive list of road projects.
At its regular meeting Wednesday morning, the county's board of supervisors unanimously approved the Iowa Department of Transportation budget and the county's five-year road program. County Engineer Dan Davis listed the projects included on the plan.
"We still have our plan for the L-63 box which is north of Anderson," said Davis. "We do have the FEMA project for reconstructing the bridge over Waubonsie Creek for flood repair, and the approaches. We've got the L-40 flood repair from J-64 to Highway 2. We've got the L-31 flood repair, basically from Percival to the county line on the north."
Also included is the third phase of renovations on County Road J-18. The board also approved construction services contracts for work on County Roads J-24 and J-10. Davis says the two projects combined total $178,900. Money from the county's farm to market funding will cover the costs.
In other business, the board approved County Attorney Naeda Elliott's request for a part-time victim witness coordinator. Elliott says the county needs the position to ensure that victims rights are complied with under statutes in the Iowa Code. Currently, the county is without someone working on victim's rights. Elliott projects the coordinator would work approximately eight to 12 hours a week. Additionally, the supervisors approved Elliott's request to fill a vacant full-time office assistant's position.
Also Wednesday, the board set a public hearing on the county's fiscal 2022 budget for March 31st at 9:30 a.m., and approved the maximum tax levy for next fiscal year.