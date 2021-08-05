(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are considering setting regulations on solar energy production in the county.
At its regular meeting Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors set a public hearing for September 1st at 9:30 a.m. on a proposed solar ordinance. Board members will also hold the first reading of the proposed ordinance at that meeting. Deputy Fremont County Attorney Tyler Loontjer tells KMA News the county proposes the ordinance to address the potential development of solar energy projects in the county.
"I think as we've seen over the past couple of years," said Loontjer, "solar energy is really becoming a big topic, and a request of a lot of people of both residential, single-property landowners, as well as some of the power companies are tossing around that idea as a renewable energy source. As the technology advances, it becomes more and more cost effective and appealing for both of those parties."
Loontjer says the proposed ordinance would set safety standards for potential solar projects.
"It's not overly technical or strict," he said, "but just to make sure we have some idea of where these things are located--both for a power company standpoint, as well as a public safety standpoint, and making sure they're installed properly, and that they meet the bare minimum specifications for those type of systems."
Currently, Loontjer says there's more interest in establishing solar projects on individual properties, rather than large solar operations.
"We have several people right now interested in just what we call personal solar energy systems," said Loontjer. "Basically, I think we line it out as a less than 10 kilowatt system--something that you would on top of your house or outside your house, and would just kind of supplement the power that you receive."
Like the county's wind turbine ordinance, the proposed solar regulations establish setback requirements for placement of solar units near individual properties.
"The biggest thing is they must be 300 feet from a residence, if not part of the project area," he said. "I think the other thing is, they can't exceed 15 feet at a maximum height."
Loontjer says the ordinance also sets the maximum distance from county rights of way at 75 feet for a frontyard system, and 80 feet for a backyard unit. It also sets a permit application process, with County Engineer Dan Davis as the process supervisor. Three readings are required in order for the supervisors to pass the regulations.