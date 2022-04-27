(Sidney) -- It's Fremont County's turn to weigh in on the eminent domain issue related to carbon pipeline projects.
By unanimous vote Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board stating its objections to using eminent domain to secure property for projects such as Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express pipeline across a good portion of western Iowa. Since Fremont County is a location for a portion of the more-than 700 mile pipeline, the letter states the supervisors "on behalf of its constituents, is not in favor of invoking eminent domain for this project." The letter further states "this is a pipeline that is being done by a for-profit private company." Supervisors Chair Randy Hickey tells KMA News the board feels participation in this project should be left up to individual landowners.
"Bottom line is, I think the landowners have the right to do what they want on their own ground," said Hickey, "without somebody coming in and telling them with eminent domain, they can put across their properties. That's kind of what we decided, and the reason why we did that."
In addition, the letter requests that the petition for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit be denied "if the pipeline company cannot get the necessary landowners to agree to voluntary easements." Fremont County officials join others in KMAland voicing their opposition toward eminent domain for the pipeline project. Hickey says it's important for western Iowa counties to show a unified front.
"All these counties down here need to make their voice heard," he said. "So, we need to let them know they need to take a hard look at what they're doing on this eminent domain. That's kind of where we're at."
Though the Iowa House recently approved a one-year moratorium on eminent domain applications for CO2 pipeline projects, action is still pending in the Iowa Senate. Hickey was asked whether the stance by Fremont County and others will send a message to state lawmakers.
"You never know what the legislature is going to do," said Hickey. "But, I hope they take a hard look at it, and really see where we're coming from."
Utilities board members aren't expected to rule on the issue until next spring at the earliest.