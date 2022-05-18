(Sidney) -- A Coin woman faces a bevy of charges following her arrest Wednesday.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Devon Leigh Miller of Coin was arrested around 1:34 a.m. Wednesday after deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover near the intersection of Highway 2 and 252nd Street, near Waubonsie State Park. Authorities say Miller was charged with possession with intent to distribute--methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute--cocaine, possession of contraband in a correctional facility, carrying weapons, and OWI 1st Offense.
Miller is being held without bond at the Fremont County Jail. The Iowa State Patrol and Sidney Fire and Rescue assisted the Sheriff's Office with the call.