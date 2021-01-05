(Riverton) -- A Riverton man faces a long list of charges following a traffic stop in Fremont County late Monday evening.
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says 39-year-old Joshua Martin was arrested for interference with official acts, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and eluding. Shortly before 8 p.m., sheriff's deputies stopped a 2005 Cadillac Escalade driven by Martin in the 2300 block of 250th Street near Riverton for a traffic violation. During the stop, K-9 Officer Danken alerted to the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle. Authorities say Martin refused to cooperate during the traffic stop, and attempted to flee the scene. However, Martin's vehicle became disabled in the snow a few yards from the traffic stop.
Martin is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $3,600 bond.