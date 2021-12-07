(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following an altercation with Fremont County sheriff's deputies Monday.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Kyle Jacob Campbell was arrested for interference with official acts causing bodily injury, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. The arrest took place after deputies received a call regarding a male allegedly throwing rocks at a passing vehicle in the 1500 block of West Sheridan Avenue, just outside of Shenandoah city limits. Deputies contacted Campbell and placed him under arrest for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Authorities allege the suspect began fighting deputies, resulting in a taser deployment.
Campbell is being held in the Fremont County Jail pending an initial appearance before the county magistrate. Shenandoah Police and Shenandoah Rescue assisted the sheriff's office with the call.