(Tabor) -- A Tabor man faces a bevy of charges in two states following his arrest earlier this week.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Jesse Eugene Sump was arrested Sunday for 1st degree theft, 2nd degree theft, 5th degree theft, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd offense--methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested on active felony warrant out of Atchison County as fugitive from justice. Fremont County authorities issued a warrant for Sump's arrest back in February after the sheriff's office observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Atchison County at a residence on Park Street in Tabor.
On Sunday, deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit of Sump, who was reportedly riding a stolen Harley Davison while entering Page County from Atchison County. Page County deputies later located the motorcycle at an abandoned farm southwest of Coin. Sump surrendered to deputies after Fremont County K-9 officer Roby was deployed, and was placed under arrest without further incident.
Sump is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $10,000 cash or surety bond, and a $100,000 cash or surety bond out of Missouri. Other charges are pending.