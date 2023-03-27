(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are looking to soften the blow of a needed increase in expenditures at the county sheriff's office.
During its latest regular meeting, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors discussed a possible amendment to the county sheriff's office budget for the current fiscal year. Supervisors Chair Chris Clark says the proposed amendment would increase the sheriff's budget by just over $123,000. However, due to wanting to keep tax rates low while maintaining sufficient services, Clark adds the complete amendment would throw the budget out of balance and questioned where Sheriff Kevin Aistrope could make some reductions. Aistrope says he has already moved $23,000 to a "Special Investigation" fund incurred during well digging on a tract of land off Green Hollow Road late last year.
"That's not man hours, and that wasn't the DCI's man hours, or the FBI's man hours or any supplies -- that's what it cost me to get the three holes drilled," said Aistrope. "So, we did that and that's what I put in the budget amendment, but then we talked about it and I've got a 'special investigation' fund -- which is usually a fund for drugs and drug enforcement. But, I can still use it for this so I said 'I'll pay for that out of the 'special investigation' fund."
Aistrope says $38,000 is insurance coverage, which they couldn't remove. He adds there was an additional payroll for his employees this year which was not budgeted for, along with a switch to 12-hour shifts for jailers and dispatchers to reduce the number of overtime hours.
"The deputies didn't go up in any hours, they used to work 2,180 or 2,190 hours -- they work that all the time anyway, -- and jail and dispatch worked 2,080 hours or a 40 hour work week," Aistrope explained. "Now, by going to (12 hour shifts), they moved to 2,180 or 2,190 hours. So there was 100 hours there that wasn't budgeted."
Thus, Clark suggested they could still make a $70,000 amendment to the budget. Aistrope says he would attempt to find another $30,000 to remove but adds he had already taken out some of the more significant expenses, including a new vehicle.
"In the budget, I took out that $137,000, I took out a car and I took out an up-fitting of the car, which the car was $40,000 and there was another $20,000," said Aistrope. "But, then next year, we're only going to get one car. We've got 10 cars in our fleet and I've got a couple extra ones, but I don't think the board will go with one car every year. Because, if you take one car and you follow than plan out, they'd be 10 years old and I'd have 400,000 miles on them."
County Auditor Dee Owen says they have to be more thorough because the county is in a somewhat tight bind between property tax revenues and the county's expenses, particularly since the Missouri River flooding in 2011.
"Since 2011, with the (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) and the (Iowa DNR) buying up all the ground in the flood area, we have lost a huge amount of taxation base," said Owen. "Fremont County is seeing actual exempt properties go up because of the government purchases."
However, in terms of improving county tax revenue, Owen says property valuations did increase by nearly $13 million as they continue crunching the numbers for the upcoming fiscal year 2024 budget. In related business, by a 2-0 vote, the board also rescinded its previous approval of salary increases for elected officials as recommended by the county compensation board as they attempt to reduce expenses for the upcoming fiscal year. Further discussion on the elected officials' salary adjustments is expected at this week's regular board meeting.