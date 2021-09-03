(Sidney) -- Fremont County departments will soon have stricter timecard policies after some were reported as delinquent.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Fremont County Supervisors heard from Fremont County Deputy Attorney Tyler Loontjer and INCS representative Jack Reed on some county departments not submitting timecards. Reed says he can't quite understand why exactly these departments wouldn't be reporting their timecards with the laws that are currently in place in Iowa.
"I haven't figured out why a department wouldn't be submitting timecards, because if for no other reason, because the Iowa Administrative Code has requirements for record keeping in regards to employee hours worked, days worked, etc.," Reed said. "There's a whole list of things that are listed in the Iowa Administrative Code."
Reed says also in the Iowa Code, there are a large amount of items that employers must keep for up to two or three years. He added the Fremont County Auditor keeps most of them even longer for up to five years.
County Auditor Dee Owen says in the past, the issues has been with department heads.
"I think was a department head issue in the past, I don't know if a letter directed to these particular departments would help now," Owen said. "Like I said, it was several years ago, maybe now they would be more likely to comply."
Supervisors Chairman Dustin Sheldon says he would be in favor of the board putting forth a resolution to require timecards.
Loontjer says he hopes to be able to put together a resolution soon.
"I guess assuming that all three of you are in favor or we intend to move that way, I think Jack (Reed) has sent me a couple of samples that I can work with over the next week and get a suggested amendment to the (employee) handbook and then a stand alone policy put together that we can implement next week," Loontjer said.
Sheldon confirmed Loonjter's beliefs and the board hopes to approve a resolution to require timecards for county departments at their next board meeting September, 8th.