(Sidney) -- Four suspects face drug and theft charges following a traffic stop in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Carl Haskins, 41-year-old Jamishia Misirlija, 59-year-old Janice Thompson , and 57-year-old Ellen Montgomery all of Kansas City were arrested just after 11:50 p.m. Thursday for 2nd degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Sheriff's Office says Thompson was also charged with unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
Authorities say the arrests occurred after deputies were called to the 5-mile marker of southbound Interstate 29 to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle. The Sheriff's Office says upon arrival, deputies located a silver Chrysler 300 and observed criminal activities. The Mills County K9 Unit was called to assist and K9 Judge alerted to substances in the vehicle. After conducting a search, authorities say stolen property and narcotics were located.
All four suspects are being held at the Fremont County Jail awaiting an initial appearance before a magistrate.