(Nebraska City) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Fremont County over the weekend.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred on westbound Highway 2 on the Missouri River Bridge late Friday evening. Authorities say a white 2011 GMC Arcadia driven by 27-year-old Cody Lasovich of Nebraska City was westbound when the driver became distracted and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a bridge barricade, then the trailer of a 2017 Volvo semi driven by 37-year-old Petrol Smal of Lincoln, which was also westbound.
Lasovich was treated by Nebraska City Rescue, then released. The semi driver was not injured. The Nebraska State Patrol, the Otoe County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska City Police, and the Nebraska City Fire Department assisted the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at the scene.