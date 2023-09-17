(Farragut) -- Fremont County authorities are investigating an incident in which a juvenile was injured by fireworks.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding an 11-year-old male juvenile injured by fireworks at a rural residence near Farragut. The juvenile was taken to Shenandoah Medical Center with critical injuries, then airlifted to an Omaha hospital. Farragut Fire and Rescue, Shenandoah Fire and Rescue and the Iowa State Patrol were assisted by the sheriff's office at the scene.