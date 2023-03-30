(Las Vegas, NV) -- A local skeet shooter is a national champion.
Kelly Holt, a 2022 Fremont-Mills High School graduate, took home first place at the National Collegiate Shooting Sports Athletic Association Champions in Las Vegas, competing with the Iowa Western Community College shooting sports team.
Holt grew up in shooting sports, but mainly focused on rifle shooting before having to make the switch to shotgun for collegiate competition.
“I started a lot with rifle in high school, so I had a really heavy rifle background,” Holt said. “I was looking to go onto college somewhere and somebody put me in contact with the coach at Iowa Western and I found out they had a shotgun program. So, I kind of switched to a shotgun. It was a whole new thing for me but I figured it out pretty quickly with the help of my coach and teammates.”
After struggling through some of the early events at nationals, Holt knew it was time to step up when the skeet event got underway.
“I was like ‘well, now I have the singles and I know what I’m doing, I’ve practiced those,’” Holt said. “So I kinda took a step back and realized I should pull my stuff together a little bit. My coach helped me a lot with the mentality of that in Vegas, not letting the pressure get to me. When I was finally able to shoot skeet, I broke the best that I’ve ever broken at nationals.”
Holt wasn’t the only Iowa Western Reiver to find success at nationals.
“It was really cool to see,” Holt said. “We had been working a lot together. We worked together for a very long time. I think all together we brought home 26 trophies, so we cleaned up in our division.”
With a national title under her belt, Holt believes her shooting career is far from over.
“Now that I figured it out, I never plan on stopping,” Holt said. “It was a long road to get to how I was performing at Vegas. Shooting is not linear; you’re gonna have ups and downs. I wanna make sure that I keep shooting to keep myself on the up as much as I can, so I don’t really see myself ever stopping.”
Click below to hear the full interview with Holt from the KMA Morning Show.