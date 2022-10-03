(Tabor) -- New census figures are impacting the Fremont-Mills School Board's boundaries.
Superintendent David Gute presented a redistricting map to the Fremont-Mills School Board at a recent meeting. Gute tells KMA News the 2020 Census forced the district to change the boundaries in each of the five directors' districts.
"With the 2020 Census that was done," said Gute, "the populations within those districts had change. So, our largest district--and large by population--cannot be more than 10% bigger than the other districts. So, again, in the spring of this year--2022--we received notification that we weren't within those limits anymore, and that we would have to redistrict, or change our boundaries to get back within that 10% limit."
Gute says the proposed redistricting map alters the boundaries for districts 1 and 2.
"For the Fremont-Mills district, specifically," he said, "district 1, which represents the Randolph area, did gain some ground--and, I believe that was due to the Farragut reorganization area. So, they gained about six square miles on the east side of that district. But in turn, the proposed map that I presented to the board last Wednesday, it would take roughly six square miles off the eastern side of that district, move it to the north side of the Fremont-Mills School District--district 2--which represents currently the north part and all the way down to Highway 275 in the south."
Additionally, Gute says the northern part of Tabor and portions of Mills County move into district 2, while district 3--which represents the Thurman and Bartlett areas--gains the 12 square miles from districts 1 and 2.
"Of the five districts," said Gute, "four of them would have a change of some sort--and again, I'm talking square miles, but it's really the population within those square miles--to try to get the population to balance back out."
Gute says the board won't act on the new map until November at the earliest. He says none of the current board members would be affected by the redistricting, but he's unsure of how this will impact future board elections.