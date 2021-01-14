(Tabor) -- Though the calendar says it's January, the Fremont-Mills School Board is already considering some summer projects.
At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Fremont-Mills School Board discussed proposed improvements to the K-12 building's heating and air conditioning system. Fremont-Mills School Superintendent David Gute tells KMA News the project would address issues with the elementary section's cooling unit.
"We're discussing putting in a new cooling tower in the elementary building moving into the summer," said Gute. "So, we're just trying to line up a summer project. They're working on getting some bids on that, and also some individual heat pumps on the elementary, and also looking to do some upgrades on the elementary, and on some individual units."
Gute says one recent improvement involves the installation of a control management system.
"At a previous meeting, we approved the control management system," said Gute, "the computer software system that controls our individual units. That's supposed to be getting installed either later this week, or the start of next week. We're just making some overall improvements to our system to be more efficient, and replacing some older units with some newer ones."
Another project involves an upgrade to the Lied Gym's camera system. Gute says the project calls for tying the gym cameras into the school's overall security system.
"There are cameras that are in our weight room, in our gymnasium," said Gute. "In case there was an incident or anything, you could go back and review that. So, they're mainly indoors, but there will be cameras on doorways, and things like that. Currently, they work and everything, but you have to go in, and actually sit down in front of an old server and monitor. You cannot remote into it. With our other camera systems, one of the administrators would be able to sit at home, and bring up the cameras and view things. It would just be an upgrade on those things, overall."
More discussion on the proposed camera project is expected at future board meetings.