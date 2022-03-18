(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills’ long-time head football coach and administrator Jeremy Christiansen has announced he has accepted the superintendent and principal position at Boyer Valley.
Christiansen spent the past 18 years at Fremont-Mills and wrote in a statement: “I am grateful that I can think of hundreds of students, players, parents, coworkers, and opposing coaches and peers that impacted my career in a positive way.”
Christiansen is a graduate of Boyer Valley and writes, “I am and forever will be grateful to everyone that helped make Fremont-Mills our home for such a long time. It is not too often that someone can say they have two places they call home.”
View the complete statement from Christiansen below.