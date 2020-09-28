(Tabor) -- Remote learning for all Fremont-Mills School District students will continue through the end of this week.
Late Sunday evening, the Iowa Department of Education informed Fremont-Mills school officials that a request to continue online learning was approved for another week. School officials were forced to close buildings last week because of an influx of coronavirus cases. Fremont-Mills Superintendent David Gute tells KMA News that number continued to grow during the week.
"We are up to 18 COVID-19 cases total," said Gute. "That includes elementary, junior-senior high school and our staff at this time. I think it (the extension) gives us the piece of mind that we can get it settled down, and then hopefully, move forward next Monday with school."
Despite contact tracing efforts, Gute says the source of the district's outbreak is undetermined.
"We've looked at extensive seating charts, and that," he said, "trying to determine if kids were sitting in the same seats, and things like that. We really don't have rhyme or reason as to who got it, and who did it. I believe I mentioned we're looking at our products. There was one product we were using in one area--the misting machines versus wiping stuff down, and we can't really determine if that one product is working better than the other, or vice-versa.
"It's been kind of tough to trace and see. Obviously, it didn't start in our building, but got into our building, and went from there," Gute added.
With online learning continuing, Gute says all extracurricular activities are canceled for another week, as well.
"When you are in remote learning, you are not allowed to have extracurricular activities at that time," said Gute. "So, we will be in our second week of no extracurricular activities of any sort, Essentially, our campus is shut down, other than staff reporting. Teachers are in the rooms, recording lessons and communicating with kids. Other than that, it's almost like a ghost town around here, right now."
The superintendent hopes the district's COVID-19 numbers will improve by the end of the week so that in-person classes will resume next Monday.
"Monday was supposed to be a professional development day for our teachers," he said. "We're moving that to the end of this week. We'll make some adjustments there, and bring kids back again on Monday, with our normal Monday. We usually do a late start. That's the plan. Hopefully, we have a good week. We can let the public know later this week. But, that is our intention--being in school on Monday.
Gute says no decision has been made on next week's Homecoming activities.