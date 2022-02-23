(Glenwood) -- The Fremont-Mills County Chapter of Pheasants Forever will be holding their annual banquet this Saturday.
The event will take place at the Al Hughes Auction Building in Glenwood and will include dinner, along with both a silent and live auction. Matt Dollison is a member of the chapter and helps organize the event. Dillion says there will also be plenty of auction items and games for people of all ages.
"It's going to be real exciting, got a lot of auction items for folks to bid on, gun games, and all kinds of prizes and things like that," Dollison said. "All the kids that are under 18 will get a chance at a 20-gauge, and they all get to take a prize home, so they can bring the kids with them as well."
Dollison says the proceeds will go towards the chapter's promotion of conservation and outdoor education.
"They should come out and support the Fremont/Mills Pheasants Forever Chapter, whose mission is to support habitat conservation in our two counties, and also outdoor education," Dollison said.
Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. at the auction building, and dinner, provided by Classic Café from Malvern, will be served at 7:00. Banquet tickets are $55 for both a Pheasants Forever membership and a meal ticket and $20 for those who are already members, which can be purchased at the door.
For more information about the event, contact Matt Dollison at (712) 520-4600.