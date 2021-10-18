(Tabor) -- Voters in the Fremont-Mills School District will decide whether to extend an important revenue source for another decade.
A referendum placed on the November general election ballot proposes a 10-year extension in the district's physical plant and equipment levy. Fremont-Mills Superintendent David Gute tells KMA News the PPEL provides for up to $1.34 per thousand dollars valuation.
"Currently, the Fremont-Mills School District is using 62 cents of that $1.34 (per thousand)," said Gute. "The other part of it, the money you can generate, is being taken out of the income surtax levy. So, everyone is being taxed on their income taxes with it, not just land and homeowners on the valuation part of it. And, we are looking at extending that 10 years."
Gute says revenues from the PPEL provides the district $200,000 per year. He says Fremont-Mills uses the revenues for a variety of purposes.
"We use it on our buses, HVAC projects, concrete and roofs," he said. "We're looking at replacing major sections of our roof in the next five years here at Fremont-Mills. That's probably going to be a pricetag over a million dollars when it's said and done five years from now. That money will be used for that, also."
Gute says the PPEL's renewal is important, in that it allows the district to avoid using other funding sources.
"The other revenue source you're looking at is using your general fund dollars," said Gute, "which you do use to pay for your teachers, and gas, and books and educational materials. Having this extra funding definitely goes a long way in making things work in the school system."
The levy referendum needs a simple majority in order to pass.