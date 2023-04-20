(Tabor-Stanton) -- It's the bane of school administrators' existence--besides declining enrollment numbers, violence issues, lack of adequate funding and continuous curveballs from legislators.
School districts across KMAland continue to address issues regarding the state's teacher shortage. At its regular meeting, Wednesday evening, the Fremont-Mills School Board approved the resignations of the district's athletic director, plus counselor and preschool teachers' positions, among others. David Gute is superintendent of the Fremont-Mills and Stanton School Districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Gute says those resignations add to other positions both districts must fill.
"Probably if it's one thing that keeps me up at night, it's trying to find quality staff members to put in front of our kids," said Gute.
While saying he's more optimistic about filling positions than in previous years, Gute says finding quality instructors and staff members is difficult. One reason involves declining enrollment numbers in college education programs.
"Our enrollment into our colleges of education programs across the state is down 40%," he said. "There's just less people interested in going into the profession. What affects that? I know money's not everything, and teachers don't get into the profession to become millionaires, but on the other side, we have to provide a competitive, quality wage out there. I do think we're behind some of the other industries at this time."
Then, there's the increasing challenges teachers face in the classrooms.
"Teachers do generally have their summers off," said Gute, "but on the other side, for those 9-10 months they're in the classroom with our kids, they're working hard. They're doing great things. Not many of them are sitting down during that time. You've got to keep moving, and keep reinventing things to put in front of the kids."
One step Fremont-Mills is taking to prevent staff members from leaving is providing a retention bonus for certified and support staff. By unanimous vote, the board approved $1,250 retention bonuses for certified and support staff in the 2022-23 school year. Gute says funding for the bonuses is coming from various sources.
"It'll come out of different pots that we have," he said. "We still have some COVID dollars left. There's this Teacher Leadership Compensation Grant. We'll be using some of that money for the teachers, and some COVID money. That'll be paid out half in November, and half next May for the staff that is coming back. So, it's nice to be able to do that."
