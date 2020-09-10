(Tabor-Stanton) -- Two KMAland school districts are among those still navigating the new school year's beginning with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Stanton's School District is 15 days into the 2020-21 school year, while Fremont-Mills students returned 10 days ago. David Gute is the superintendent in both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Gute says he's pleased with how students have reacted to the new COVID-19 safety standards in place.
"We ask kids to wear masks walking in, and walking out, and when they sit down--and staff, as well," said Gute. "It's gone as could be expected. So, we haven't had any positive cases in either district at this time in the buildings. It's gone very well. We're just crossing our fingers, and hoping for the best."
Gute says most students understand the importance of wearing face coverings in order to keep school buildings open during COVID-19.
"When asking kids if they want to stay in school, they'll probably tell you no," he said. "But, top to bottom, I think they really do want to be in school. They're wearing their masks as we've asked. Once in a while, someone will forget. Heck, I forget sometimes when walking out into the hallway. But, yeah, I think they know the importance of that, and hope they can stay in school throughout the year, and not have to go into a hybrid situation or remote learning situation. They understand that, of course."
Though school officials are seeking a sense of normalcy, Gute says changes have been made to protect students and staff from the virus.
"You know, when you sit down at lunch, you have a barrier in between you and the person across from you," said Gute. "That's not normal. It's what we're doing to hopefully stay in school. I think things are different, but the kids still get to see each other--especially the first few days of school. Kids were very excited to be back, and to see each other. I was at both districts the first day, and we had people waiting outside 15-20 minutes before we had said we were going to open the door.
"I think there's definitely excitement about coming back, and for everyone to see each other--even if we are wearing our face masks. That's nothing people are really excited about doing, but we're all going to do it to get through the pandemic," he added.
Another change involves how Homecoming is celebrated in both districts. While planning continues in Fremont-Mills, Gute says Stanton's celebration will be different this year.
"Homecoming is next week at Stanton," he said. "One of the things that will be different is a reverse parade. Students will stay make floats, but they're going to set them on Main Street, and people can drive by, as opposed to having an actual, traditional parade. At Fremont-Mills, what we talked about is we are still going to have a traditional parade, however, we're going to spread it out along a longer course to make sure people are going to have enough room to social distance."
Gute, however, doubts whether either district will hold Homecoming dances this year, due to COVID-19 safety protocol.