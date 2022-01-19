(Tabor-Stanton) -- Officials in two KMAland school districts are among those monitoring the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
School buildings have been closed and classes canceled across the country due to the uptick in cases caused mainly by the Omicron variant. Though the situation isn't as dire locally, school officials are still leery of the virus' continuing onslaught. David Gute is superintendent of the Fremont-Mills and Stanton school districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line' program Wednesday morning, Gute says Stanton students and staff have battled COVID since the very beginning of the current school year.
"We've dealt with a bout of it," said Gute. "We had a slight increase shortly after the year started. We dealt with that. We had daily conversations about whether we had enough staff to keep the doors open. We never did close or go into a remote situation, or anything like that. Since that point--and that was in September--there's been cases coming in since that time, but we haven't spiked back up."
However, Gute says COVID cases and other illnesses are on the rise in Fremont-Mills recently.
"Most recently at Fremont-Mills," he said, "we have seen an increase in COVID, as well as influenza A and influenza B. We've kind of got the gamut of things going on. We've had enough staff in place to keep things rolling. Hopefully, we hope we won't have to make a decision on going a different direction. We're managing. It's not always ideal, but we're getting through up to this point."
As with other districts, Gute says staff illnesses are a concern, and substitutes are at a premium.
"Quite honestly, we're short a couple subs probably everyday across the districts--and I'm sure most districts are," said Gute. "Often, we'll have to pull a paraeducator in to help maybe run more of a study hall, or our principals jump in the classroom--they do a great job of that in both districts.
"No, we are short of subs. So, if anyone's interested, or has the certification, we'd sure take them. And, I'm sure every other district in southwest Iowa would entertain that."
Gute says Fremont-Mills staff members were asked to submit information on vaccinations voluntarily, as the district met the 100-employee threshold for OSHA's COVID immunization mandates--which were struck down last week by the U.S. Supreme Court. The superintendent was pleased with the response.
"We have between 80 and 90% of our staff at Fremont-Mills that are vaccinated," he said. "We're hoping that will get us through this next spike. But, yeah, we were pleased to see that. Hopefully, that will help us with the mitigation strategies."
No vaccination information was available for Stanton's employees, as the district didn't meet the OSHA parameters. You can hear the entire interview with David Gute here: