(Tabor-Stanton) -- It may be the middle of summer, but activities continue in KMAland school buildings.
Numerous repair and renovation projects continue in advance of the 2023-24 school year. David Gute is superintendent of the Fremont-Mills and Stanton School Districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Gute says the major project at F-M this summer involves an extensive roof repair over science and math classrooms, and the library section.
"That's probably half-way to three-fourths of the way through the process," said Gute. "I'm hoping in the next week to 2 weeks, they'll finish up with that. Also at Fremont-Mills, we're doing an LED lighting (repair) project in what I'm going to call the high bay areas--the gymnasium and commons that have the higher ceilings, and putting up LED lights in those areas to brighten them up. And also, there's a savings--a payback in the next 3-to-4 years where the project will pay for itself."
Gute says the roof replacement follows the recent installation of new heating and air conditioning systems for the F-M gym. Meanwhile, the superintendent says a multitude of repair projects are taking place at Stanton's K-12 facility.
"At Stanton, we've done some new doors at the elementary entrance, and some random maintenance access doors are getting replaced," he said. "Of course, there's some HVAC (work) there, just some repairs and replacement, trying to replace the water heater, and repairs on the water heater."
Additionally, Gute says the district's strategic planning committee awaits plans and specs developed by KPE Architecture for proposed science and STEM-related facilities.
"We haven't done a whole lot with that yet," said Gute. "We've met a couple times. We're waiting to get these plans back from our architects, and the facilities study they're working on for us, and trying to look at that, and develop a list of where our priorities are in the district."
Gute expects the committee to reform and develop a future direction for Stanton's facilities in the next 3-to-6 months. You can hear the full interview with David Gute here: