(Tabor-Stanton) -- KMAland school superintendents are computing budget numbers, now that lawmakers set state for next school year.
David Gute is superintendent of the Fremont-Mills and Stanton School Districts. Gute is among the administrators reacting to the Iowa Legislature's recent approval of a 3% increase in supplemental state for K-12 schools for the 2023-24 school year. Gute expressed both gratitude and disappointment over the amount allocated by lawmakers in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
"We're appreciative of the 3% increase," said Gute. "This is the largest increase that schools have seen for quite some time. This my 13th-14th year of administration, but in the previous 13 years, I think the average was a 1.95% increase in state SSA. This is good news, but I can also tell you this is not enough."
State aid is set as contract negotiations are underway at many area school districts. Gute recently assessed how the additional state dollars will impact teacher negotiations in the Fremont-Mills district.
"A 3% increase is going to be around $95,000 in new money for the Fremont-Mills school system--which is great," he said. "As we start that process with our teachers, if we do a 3% increase and raise it for them, and add the insurance increase, all that $95,000 is gone just with that part with them."
Though the Educational Savings Account bill passed this legislative session allowed districts to use categorical funds for difference uses, Gute says his district awaits guidance from the Iowa Department of Education before making any decisions.
"For example, professional development funds for teachers can only be spent on professional development for teachers," said Gute. "You can't use it for your paraeducators or administrators. It's a wait and see on those items."
You can hear the full interview with David Gute here: