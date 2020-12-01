(Tabor-Stanton) -- Like other KMAland school districts, the Fremont-Mills and Stanton School Districts are rolling with the punches thrown by the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
David Gute is the superintendent of both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Gute says approximately 30 COVID cases have been reported among students and staff at Fremont-Mills since the beginning of the school year in August, with Stanton recording 15 cases. The superintendent, however, says those numbers have decreased as the first semester has progressed.
"Currently, we have zero cases at Stanton, and one case at Fremont-Mills," said Gute. "We feel good about those numbers as we currently stand. We like seeing that the county's percentages have declined for the past week. I'd say we're stable right now, but, you know, things change overnight sometimes."
Fremont-Mills was among the southwest Iowa districts forced into remote learning for two weeks in late September due to increased COVID-19 cases. Gute says last spring's virtual learning following the statewide school shutdown set Fremont-Mills' students and staff up for another stint.
"Kids would definitely much rather be in school after being out those two weeks," he said, "especially missing out on activities during those times, and not getting to see your friends. So, they were definitely ready to be back in school, and that's our plan moving forward, you know."
Stanton has largely avoided remote learning until now. Gute says hybrid learning is set for Wednesday, with most students attending classes remotely. The superintendent cites issues with teacher shortages as the reason for switching to the hybrid format for one day this week.
"The toughest part for us is just keep staff members in front of kids," said Gute. "If you have a staff member go out and quarantine, it may be tough to find a substitute teacher for physics, for example. I step in and help when I can, but I really don't have a lot of business teaching (experience), or upper level math--some of those things."
Gute says mitigation strategies have been adjusted at both districts as the school year has progressed.
"We've had to increase wearing masks full time in both districts," he said. "We started off just wearing them walking in and walking out. We continually space our kids out more and more at lunchtime at Fremont-Mills. Now, we're using our entire south gym, our wrestling room and our current lunchroom, trying to get our kids six feet apart while they're eating. That was one of our bigger areas of having kids going into quarantine, because they were sitting there not wearing masks while they were eating."
Gute, however, complimented students and staff in both districts for following coronavirus-related regulations. As in other districts, middle school sports activities remain sidelined due to Governor Reynolds' recently-announced public health measures. You can hear the full interview with David Gute on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.