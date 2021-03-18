(Tabor-Stanton) -- It's been one year since school building doors closed all over KMAland, as COVID-19 invaded the region.
Governor Kim Reynolds ordered a four-week closure of schools in March of 2020. That initial closure was extended for the rest of the school year in April with the coronavirus pandemic's initial thrust. Classrooms gave way to computers, as students took classes remotely. David Gute is superintendent of the Fremont-Mills and Stanton School District. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Gute says students in both districts felt the first impact last spring, with the cancellation of events and extracurricular activities.
"As we move through the spring semester," said Gute, "kids missed out on prom, and also missed out on a normal graduation ceremony. We tried our best to celebrate the kids by doing some different things--a parade and individual ceremonies for kids. But, it was not the same, and that speaks for them.
"Our seniors went out not quite with normalcy. Looking back, that was tough for the kids," he added.
When buildings reopened for the start of the 2020-21 school year last August, students and staff faced many changes. Though strict cleaning protocol and other safety standards were in place, Gute says masks were not required at either district at first. That all changed in October, when a high number of COVID cases or exposures forced Fremont-Mills to close again for two weeks.
"Through contact tracing and things along that nature, we had 52% of our high school kids not that had caught COVID, but needed quarantine," said Gute. "So, we felt it was best to not have school. We went two weeks without having school. Then shortly thereafter, the Iowa Department of Public Health did give us mask credit scenarios. Had we had that in place previously, we would have been in school the whole time."
Though COVID cases have dwindled in both districts, Gute says the pandemic has left lasting impacts on education. The superintendent says one of the biggest concerns involves the reading skills of younger children.
"You know, we're very concerned about our little ones learning how to read," he said. "So, we're talking about doing summer school in both districts for students who may have fallen behind a little bit, or need a little extra help. We have an extra person at Stanton who is working specifically with struggling readers, and things along those lines."
In addition, Gute says instructors continue to face a big challenge in attending to students in person and virtually at the same time.
"We have some supports in place for students that are outside of school, or chose not to come back in, but are still part of our system," said Gute. "But then, you turn around and you ask a teacher to make sure you're trying to keep that kid up to speed on different things. So, that's sometimes probably not fair to have that, but everyone's rolled with it as well as they can, and given the circumstances."
Gute adds COVID-19 is still a challenge for the districts' administrators. He says each day, the principals are asked different questions regarding the virus, and deal with situations they've never faced before. You can hear the full interview with David Gute on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.