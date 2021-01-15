(Undated) -- On time and as advertised--the blizzard hitting KMAland is living up to the hype so far.
A blizzard warning remains in effect for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri through 6 p.m. Conditions across the region began to deteriorate late Thursday night and early Friday morning, as strong winds combined with heavy snowfall combined for poor visibilities and road conditions. Weatherology Meteorologist Megan Mulford says conditions will go downhill as the day progresses.
"We are on the western side of this low pressure system," said Mulford. "If you look at the radar, the center of the low is kind of in eastern Iowa, northwestern Illinois, kind of spinning stationary. We have all of that wraparound moisture in the form of snow that's still going to move into the area from the north-northwest, as well as from the west. So, we will continue to see those snow showers."
Blowing snow will continue through the early evening hours. National Weather Meteorologist Cory Mead says if you're thinking of traveling anywhere today--think again.
"If you don't have to travel, don't venture out," said Mead. "But if you do, be prepared. And so, what that means is making sure you've got plenty of warm clothes in the event that you get stuck, and that you've got a way to communicate with somebody. Let people know where you're going, and where you might be. In the event you don't show up, they'll know where you're at."
After today's winter storm, Mead says warmer temperatures are in the forecast.
"Temperatures are gradually going to warm up," he said. "Saturday, we're calling for temperatures right around the freezing mark, with readings perhaps creeping into the mid-30's by Sunday. On Monday, even warmer temperatures. Right now, we're calling for afternoon readings in the upper 30s to around 40."
Numerous KMAland schools canceled classes Friday--though some districts switched to remote learning systems installed because of COVID-19. Many businesses were closed, and events canceled.