(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents can end their work week with special entertainment this month.
First National Bank is teaming up with Shenandoah's Elks Lodge to present "Fridays After Five," featuring live music on the Elks Lodge's east lawn every Friday evening this month at 5 p.m. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Bank President Mike Bauer says the event is patterned after a similar program with the bank and Elks Lodge in Creston.
"They've been doing this over in Creston with the Elks Lodge over there for numerous years," said Bauer. "It's went over really well. So, it's one of the things that we here at the bank, and the Elks Lodge really wanted to get started, to see if we can do the same in Shenandoah, and help our community, as well."
Bauer says activities will take place in a fenced-in area outside the lodge on U.S. Highway 59.
"Jon Skillern over at the Elks has really done a lot of work," he said. "They're going to have an area fenced off. We'll have some tents up for some shade. The band will start at 5, go to 7. There's a $5 cover charge, as well, to get in, but that will go to a different service club or service organization every week, to help them fundraise, as well."
Organizations will provide volunteers to staff the event. Bauer hopes the program benefits numerous local groups for years to come.
"We're starting out with the Optimists this first Friday," said Bauer. "That group will provide the people to take the admission, making sure everybody coming in is 18 years or older. They'll do I-D's, they'll work the gate, they'll do some helping with cleanup, and that sort of thing. Then, in reward for providing the labor for helping us put on these great events, they will get to keep all the gate money to provide for their worthy causes."
Bauer says safety precautions will be in place for social distancing.
"The first and most important thing is, you know, people need to be responsible, honor some social distancing while you're there," he said. "And, the most important thing: if you're not feeling good, stay home. We don't want to put any of our friends and neighbors at risk, any more than we already are. So, we want to make sure that if you're not well, or showing any signs, then stay home."
Guitarist Jeff Slater is the opening act this week. Future performers this month are Tyler Folkerts, Levi Smith and Paul Hart. More information on Fridays After Five is available on the First National Bank's Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Mike Bauer on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.