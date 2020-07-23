(Shenandoah) -- What has been a successful event so far, ‘Fridays After Five’ will continue to bring live music to Shenandoah at the Elks Lodge.
Starting back on Friday July 10th The Elks Lodge hosted the first edition of ‘Fridays After Five’ where Jeff Slater performed followed by Tyler Folkerts the following week.
“We wanted to try something different and the event is designed to help Shenandoah with entertainment from 5-7 on Fridays,” Elks Manager Jon Skillern said.
There is a five dollar charge to attend the event. 100% of that charge will go to M.A.Y. Mentoring in Shenandoah. Next week the funds will go to the Rotary Club.
“This Friday is Levi Smith out of Mason City. From everything I’ve heard he’s going to be really good to listen to and we are really looking forward to what he has to sing this weekend,” Skillern said.
The following Friday the Elk Lodge will host Paul Hart.
“Creston has been doing it for a couple of years and had success. I had a couple of friends mention that we should try something similar and we just kind of went from there,” Skillern said.
